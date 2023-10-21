Facebook
BRPD responding to reported shooting on Government St.

Nearby home surveillance captures gunshots on Government St. near Electric Depot.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street near Electric Depot.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there are reports of a BRPD unit being involved in a crash.

A BRPD unit has reportedly hit another vehicle as officers were responding to the shots fire call.

There is also a heavy police presence on Government Street near the Raising Cane’s where there are reports of a BRPD unit being involved in a crash.(WAFB)

Details are limited at this time.

