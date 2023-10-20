Facebook
YOUR HEALTH: Home remedies for dry eyes

Do you have red, irritated, and watery eyes?
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Dry eye is one of the most common eye conditions affecting around 20 million Americans. There are some simple ways to combat dry eyes.

“I was probably lubricating up to, maybe, 10 times a day,”  says Bill Casey.

It could be dry eye – a condition that happens when you don’t produce enough tears, or you produce poor-quality tears. It can happen due to chronic computer use, contact lenses, hormonal changes, certain medications, or other illnesses.

Rolando Toyos, MD, Founder & CEO of Toyos Clinic says, “Any patient with any kind of systemic inflammatory disease, whether it’s rosacea, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, they’re more prone to having an inflammation of their tear film.”

But you can help ease dry eyes. First, try over-the-counter artificial tear drops. Next, take screen breaks. Try the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes of screen time, look away at something at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. A gentle eye massage can also help. Try a warm compress. It may help stimulate glands to produce more tears. Add fish oil to your diet. And make sure you’re drinking enough water! A tear is made of 98 percent water and two percent oils, salt, and proteins. Lastly, an FDA-approved light treatment called Optilight is also helping manage dry eye disease.

You might also want to try using a humidifier if you suffer from dry eyes. It adds moisture to the air and may ease symptoms caused by dryness.

