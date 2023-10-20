BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB partnered with Hope Ministries to produce “Essential Jobs of Baton Rouge,” a series that closely examines jobs that keep our city moving. This series highlights The Way to Work program, HOPE Ministries’ workforce development program. The initiative teaches individuals self-sufficiency through “Going Beyond” classes and one-on-one coaching sessions.

HOPE Ministries is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year.

In this series, we documented local celebrities outside of their element to raise awareness of essential work. Find your favorite celebrity or celebrities below to watch their segment:

First United Methodist Church’s Rev. Brady Whitton at HOPE’s Client Choice Food Pantry

Former Harlem Globetrotter James “Big Brown” Joseph at Our Lady of the Lake

Hancock/Whitney Bank Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger at Hi Nabor Supermarket

Former LSU Gymnastics Coach “D-D” Breaux at Superior Grill

Former LSU and NFL Running Back Kevin Faulk at Baton Rouge General

WAFB’s Chief Meterologist Jay Grymes with Hughes Mechnical

Attorney Gordon McKernan at St. George Fire Department

If you want to donate to your favorite local celebrity’s HOPE fundraiser, visit hopebr.org/essential.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.