Take flight at the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - From cracklin’ cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, there will be festivities in Sorrento that you and the family won’t want to miss.

The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is happening Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is Oct. 20-22 on Airline Highway in Sorrento.

You can take flight in a hot air balloon or enjoy some really good food at 9690 Airline Hwy., Sorrento, La.

