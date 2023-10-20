SMART LIVING: AI resistant resume tips

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Nearly all Fortune 500 companies use artificial intelligence, and simple mistakes that screening bots don’t like could be costing you.

Experts said the artificial intelligence screening bots are weeding out resumes at most large companies.

To get your resume past the bots, you’ll want to avoid common mistakes.

First, don’t include photos. The screening bots can only process text.

Another mistake is not having keywords from the job description in your resume. Be sure to include them without overstuffing your resume. Aim for two to three keywords.

Also, don’t make your layout too different. Your resume should have a clean, simple layout with standard margins and clear headings.

Creative fonts can also confuse artificial intelligence bots. Stick with safe choices like Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri.

Another common error is using an incorrect file type. Some platforms may have trouble reading certain file formats. It’s best to use common ones.

Experts said it’s also important to remember that artificial intelligence won’t recognize humor or sarcasm, so it’s best to use a professional tone and provide precise information.

