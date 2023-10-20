Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
By Anahita Jafary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) – Some automotive tech students at a high school in Virginia have been working all year to fix up a car to surprise a single mother with six kids.

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez on Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.

“They’ve really been helping me to get this car. It’s just been hard,” she said. “I really appreciate everything to make this happen.”

Mendez said the car has lifted a weight off her shoulders by giving her the ability to take her kids to the places they need to go and to get to and from work.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awarded Giving Words $10,200 to help get the car.

“I was also a single mom, so I can completely relate to what this mom’s needs are, and it’s a really moving experience,” said Casey Hollins with the cooperative.

She said being able to help Mendez means a lot.

Giving Words was created by Eddie Brown and his wife to help make a difference for single mothers.

“The component that I look at is just the hope, and just seeing that in her eyes as she received this car and just the excitement - and what it means for her boys, too,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Santini
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods; foul play suspected
Livingston Parish sheriff's race recount
Ard wins vote recount in Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Race
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver injured, unborn child killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash
Joshua Porche, 26.
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old in New Roads
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge fines Donald Trump $5K but won’t hold him in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at...
US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow
Airshow returns to Hammond Northshore Regional Airport
A Spirit Airlines plane taxis to a runway at Orlando International Airport on Thursday, June 1,...
Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights to inspect some of its planes. Disruptions will last days