Sen. Kennedy speaks out against proposal that would allow seniors to appeal standardized test score

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KALB) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is speaking out on the EXCELL appeals process approved by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) that would allow seniors to appeal their LEAP test scores to push them through for graduation.

The appeals proposal was introduced back in June and was approved on October 11 to move forward to the state legislature.

Of the eight states that still require a minimum test score for graduation, Louisiana, until June, was the only state that did not have an appeals process.

Under the appeal program, students would still be required to complete all other graduation requirements. But if a student were to fail the standardized test, they could appeal and be tasked with a different variation of showing they possess the required knowledge to graduate.

Senator Kennedy on the Senate floor spoke out against the proposal saying our kids are better than that:

“This rule change is going in front of the Louisiana legislature for an oversight hearing in the Senate Education Committee and the House Education Committee. And, I hope that either the Senate or House, and hopefully both will say, ‘No.’ Because this change represents what President George Bush called the soft bigotry of low expectations. It’s got no place in this country, and it’s got no place in my state.”

The public comment period is over and the proposal awaits discussion by both the State House and Senate, where if approved it will go to the governor for his signature.

