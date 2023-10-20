Facebook
Saints lose a heartbreaker to the Jaguars, 31-24

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in action against the Jaguars. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints stormed back to tie their contest with Jacksonville after trailing, 24-9. Tied at 24 all, the Jaguars offense answered with a Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk, 44-yard touchdown.

That was enough for a Jacksonville victory, 31-24, after a failed fourth down conversion on an incomplete pass from Derek Carr.

The Jaguars offense shredded up the Saints in the first half courtesy of Jennings, LA. native, Travis Etienne, Jr. He found the end zone on runs from 2 and 17 yards out. Jacksonville staked themselves to a, 17-6, advantage at the break.

But after a Carr pick-six, the Saints manufactured two touchdown drives in the second half. Taysom Hill scored on a 1-yard touchdown, and a Carr to Michael Thomas 17-yard touchdown.

The Saints visit Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 29.

