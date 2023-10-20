Red Stick Farmers Market announces week of fall events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Red Stick Farmers Market announced a week full of fall events for the entire family to enjoy.

Food enthusiasts can participate in Halloween-themed festivities, cultural celebrations, and even an anniversary.

The events are listed below:

Tuesday, October 31st: Market Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Costume Contest

Location: Main Library at Goodwood Plaza, Baton Rouge

Time: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Event Details: Stop by for a spooktacular Halloween experience as the market hosts a market-wide trick-or-treating extravaganza. Children and families are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for a chance to win fantastic prizes in our Halloween costume contest. To officially enter the costume contest, participants must register at the BREADA booth between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The winners will be announced at 5:15 p.m. Get ready for a frightfully fun time!

Thursday, November 2nd: Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Location: Pennington Biomedical, Baton Rouge

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Event Details: Immerse yourself in the rich and colorful traditions of Dia de los Muertos at the Red Stick Farmers Market. This cultural celebration will feature live music by Amir Gray, face painting for all ages, and a delectable variety of free food samplings offered by our dedicated vendors. This is a chance to honor and learn about this vibrant holiday right here in Baton Rouge.

Saturday, November 4th: Red Stick Farmers Market’s 27th Anniversary Celebration

Location: 5th and Main Street, Baton Rouge

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Event Details: Celebrate a remarkable milestone as the Red Stick Farmers Market commemorates its 27th anniversary. Come to the 5th and Main Street location for a morning of festivities and fun. Enjoy live music provided by the talented John Gray Jazz Trio and savor festive drinks available for purchase from Cocha, a local favorite. It’s a time to reflect on the market’s legacy and embrace the vibrant future ahead.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.