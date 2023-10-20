Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement released the names of two suspects who were arrested Friday, Oct. 20 after a woman was found dead in the woods in Livingston Parish just one day earlier.

According to the Walker Police Department, Bobby Schneider, 34, of St. Amant, is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains. He also had an outstanding warrant. Gregory Baker, 56, of St. Amant, is facing charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and accessory after the fact.

The pair is accused in the death of Sarah Santini, 60.

Sarah Santini (Submitted)

Police said Santini was stabbed and strangled by men whom she met at a party in Ascension Parish.

Officials believe an argument happened between them at her house before her death, but they have not been able to verify the motive, added police.

Santini was found Thursday, Oct. 19, on a dirt road in the woods going to a hunting lease off LA 63 north of the town of Livingston near the LIGO facility.

Police said the weapons were found at the scene.

Officials released Schneider’s mugshot but Baker’s mugshot could not be released under Louisiana law criteria.

Both suspects were booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

