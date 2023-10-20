Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gwen Stefani gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.
Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gwen Stefani has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her own star.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by her husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.

With multiple hits that set the soundtrack for the late 90s and 2000s, there’s “No Doubt” Stefani’s star is overdue.

That’s something nice to have under her feet as she walks into spider webs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Police Department.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods, foul play suspected
Livingston Parish sheriff's race recount
Ard wins vote recount in Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Race
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver injured, unborn child killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash
Joshua Porche, 26.
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old in New Roads
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

Latest News

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker’s gavel as opposition deepens
Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Maryland judge presided over divorce case of suspect in his killing
Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding had acquired more than $150,000 in small business...
Sponsor of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill sentenced for COVID-19 fraud