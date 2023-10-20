Geo re-entry services host graduation for those transitioning into society

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 22 men and women turned their tassel after finding themselves on a new path.

They are graduates of a re-entry program which seeks to help those who are on probation or parole transition back into society. For Joycelyn Simpson, this day was a long time coming.

“With me coming home and getting established, I needed somewhere that I could be with people helping me get on my feet,” Simpson said.

She is one of the 22 graduates of a reentry program in the Capitol City for adults on probation or parole. Geo reentry services helps to make acclimating back into society easier.

GEO re-entry services graduation (WAFB)

”I enjoyed the program. I really did even though I didn’t want to be here,” Simpson explained.

After more than 20 years behind bars, Simpson found herself at the Baton Rouge Reporting Day Center, enrolled and ready to tackle starting over. This is a supervised program with evidence-based treatment for adults on probation and parole.

“You have to depend on others. You have to depend on people to your right or left to hold you up,” said program manager, Torrey Williams.

It is a 90-day program where individuals spend time learning how to transition smoothly back into society by receiving employment assistance, rehabilitation, and substance use counseling.

“We are here to make sure they are willing to be successful,” added Williams.

After 8 months in the program, Simpson is one of nearly two dozen graduates turning her tassel while turning over a new leaf in her life.

“They don’t close the door on you. They listen. That is what is best for a person who is coming from a facility. They are here to help you,” continued Simpson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.