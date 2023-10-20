Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crews preparing to demolish house where 3 children died in fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews are waiting for the go-ahead from city officials to demolish a house where three children died after their father allegedly set it on fire.

If it’s deemed safe enough, family members will be given a chance to do a final walkthrough before city officials give crews the green light to begin tearing down the charred remains of the America Street house.

Police believe the children’s father, Joseph Washington, set fire to the home early Wednesday (Oct. 18) morning. He faces three counts of first-degree murder.

RELATED STORIES

TIMELINE: Investigation launched into deadly house fire response times

History of domestic abuse by father accused of setting house fire that killed his children

Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children

A temporary restraining order and a divorce filing describe a history of domestic violence between Washington and the children’s mother.

The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into...
The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children.(GoFundMe)

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the park near the home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Santini
Two people arrested after woman found dead in woods
Livingston Parish sheriff's race recount
Ard wins vote recount in Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Race
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver injured, unborn child killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash
Joshua Porche, 26.
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old in New Roads
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 20
Cool fall weather giving way to possible record highs
Sarah Santini
Two people arrested after woman found dead in woods
Rescue Rehome Repeat fall in love adoption event Sunday Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Rescue Rehome Repeat: Fall in love adoption event
The Red Stick Farmers Market announced a week full of fall events for the entire family to enjoy.
Red Stick Farmers Market announces week of fall events
Matt Williams provides your Friday morning headlines on Oct. 20.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, October 20