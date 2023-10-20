Crews preparing to demolish house where 3 children died in fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews are waiting for the go-ahead from city officials to demolish a house where three children died after their father allegedly set it on fire.

If it’s deemed safe enough, family members will be given a chance to do a final walkthrough before city officials give crews the green light to begin tearing down the charred remains of the America Street house.

Police believe the children’s father, Joseph Washington, set fire to the home early Wednesday (Oct. 18) morning. He faces three counts of first-degree murder.

A temporary restraining order and a divorce filing describe a history of domestic violence between Washington and the children’s mother.

The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children. (GoFundMe)

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the park near the home.

