Cool fall weather giving way to possible record highs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front will continue to sink southward toward the coast today, but the only real impact will be a reinforcing shot of dry air.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 20 (WAFB)

Not only will the ‘cool’ front fail to deliver any cooler air, but highs will also soar to near-record levels this afternoon. In fact, I’m forecasting a high of 90 degrees today, which would tie the record in Baton Rouge last set in 2004.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday gets off to a decent start with lows in the upper 50s, but highs will again rebound to around 90 degrees during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be near the record which stands at 91 for Baton Rouge. If you’re planning on tailgating at LSU, make sure to stay hydrated during the day. The game itself should be comfortable, with kickoff temperatures around 80 degrees falling to around 70 by the end of the game.

Increased clouds on Sunday should keep us shy of record highs, but we’ll still see upper 80s in many neighborhoods. While there will be an increase in clouds, no rainfall is expected.

Extended Outlook

Warm and mainly dry weather looks to continue through the mid part of next week. A few showers could enter the forecast by late in the week, but model guidance continues to struggle with handling our next front. We’ll have to keep an eye on trends and keep you updated.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Tammy continues to spin closer to the Leeward Islands this morning. It is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend as it passes near the islands before turning northward over the open Atlantic into early next week.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southwestern Caribbean for possible low pressure development. Even if something does develop, it appears most likely to track toward Central America. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook.

