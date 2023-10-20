Cause of house fire under investigation; foul play not suspected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine how a house fire got started Thursday, Oct. 19.

It happened in the 3300 block of Amarillo Street near Plank Road around 9 p.m.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a rear bedroom on fire.

The fire extended into the attic before crews were able to get it under control.

The damage was contained to the rear bedroom and the attic above.

The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was notified to help the residents.

BRPD, EMS and Entergy also responded to the scene.

