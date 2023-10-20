Facebook
BRFD: Man arrested for setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire has been arrested.

Lereal Head, 25, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of simple arson.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, on Aug. 12, 2023, around 5:19 p.m., firefighters were called to the 4100 block of 72nd Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, crews said they noticed a car was burning in two separate areas.

After putting the fire out, an investigator was called to find the cause.

Investigators confirmed the fire was arson.

The owner of the car told officials that an ex-boyfriend admitted to her on the phone he lit the car on fire and then blocked her number.

A warrant was issued for Head’s arrest and with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip, he was taken into custody.

