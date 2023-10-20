‘Books for Boots’ helping injured military recruits nationwide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may look like Melissa Singletary is moving, but these boxes filled with books, movies and CDs are about to be shipped to military basic training installations across the country for recruit’s sidelines with injuries.

“Have these items stocked at these medical rehab units on hand immediately when these young adults are placed, there they have instant access to books,” said Singletary.

Singletary started her nonprofit ‘Books for Boots’ in April after her daughter Mackayla got injured in basic training for the Marines.

“It was really, really hard phone call because no parent wants to you know have their kid call them and be hurt,” said Singletary.

After finding a 25% stress fracture in her hip, Mackayla was struggling from being pulled out of training and placed into the medical rehab unit for seven weeks.

“Just to keep yourself sane because it’s hard to just sit there and accept you’re broken but yet you can still heal and get back into training,” said Mackayla.

One thing that helped Mackayla get through recovery was the books her mom sent her.

“Getting involved in it and forgetting about where I’m at that helps tremendously,” said Mackayla. “Especially with the healing process too because you don’t think about your injury. You’re in pain a little bit but you’re able to escape and go to a whole different world through books, movies or music.”

Singletary decided to collect donations to send books and movies to other injured recruits at basic training locations around the country.

Being a former Marine Reservist herself, Sarah Lemoine saw how hard it was for her platoonmates to heal and wanted to help when she found out about ‘Books for Boots’ through social media.

“You don’t know if you’re going to get well enough to get back into regular training and I just thought it was a fantastic way to help out the next generation,” said Lemoine.

So far, Singletary has shipped over 1,100 books and 500 movies through ‘Books for Boots’ to help cheer on other inured recruits who are waiting to get back into training.

“One response I had was it feels like Christmas and that’s what it’s all about,” said Singletary. “It’s about reminding them you know you’re not forgotten. We care, we want you to have these items on hand and they’re like a comfort blanket.”

Mackayla has since graduated from basic training and is now a Marine Reservist.

If you’re interested in supporting ‘Books for Boots’, you can make a monetary donation or find a list of items to donate on their website.

