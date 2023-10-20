Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Airshow returns to Hammond Northshore Regional Airport

Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow
Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow(Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Airplanes are taking to the skies in Hammond over the weekend as the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow makes its return.

Organizers announced this year’s airshow is happening from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, located at 600 N. Airport Road in Hammond.

The two-day event features performances from top-rated international talent, food and marketplace vendors, and a kids zone where children of all ages can enjoy robotics, bouncy inflatables, hands-on activities, the Kid Zone Train, and much more.

Map of Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow
Map of Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow(Source: Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow)

Airshow Schedule

The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow has released its schedule for the event. According to organizers, the same airshow is flown on both Saturday and Sunday; however, specific times may vary.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023
8 AMGATES OPEN
9 AMKIDS ZONE OPENS
11 AMAIRSHOW INTRODUCTION
11:15 AMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
11:40 AMGHOSTWRITER
12:08 PMGREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON
12:18 PMSPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY
12:25 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
12:40 PML-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY
12:45 PMDUELING P-51 MUSTANGS
1 PMSKIP STEWART
1:10 PMHOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:20 PMSKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:30 PMALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT
1:50 PMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
2:30 PMKEVIN COLEMAN
2:40 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
2:55 PMAEROSHELL TEAM
3:10 PMRANDY BALL
3:25 PMSKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS
3:45 PMKEVIN COLEMAN
3:50 PMKEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
4 PMA-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT
6 PMGATES CLOSE
SUNDAY, OCTOBER
8 AMGATES OPEN
9 AMKIDS ZONE OPENS
11 AMAIRSHOW INTRODUCTION
11:15 AMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
11:40 AMF-15 EAGLE FLY-BY
11:55 AMGHOSTWRITER
12:08 PMGREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON
12:18 PMSPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY
12:25 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
12:40 PML-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY
12:45 PMDUELING P-51 MUSTANGS
1 PMSKIP STEWART
1:10 PMHOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:20 PMSKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:30 PMALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT
1:50 PMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
2:30 PMKEVIN COLEMAN
2:40 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
2:55 PMAEROSHELL TEAM
3:10 PMRANDY BALL
3:25 PMSKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS
3:50 PMKEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRICK
4 PMA-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT
6 PMGATES CLOSE

Visit the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow website for ticket prices, parking information, and other details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Santini
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods; foul play suspected
Livingston Parish sheriff's race recount
Ard wins vote recount in Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Race
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Driver injured, unborn child killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash
Joshua Porche, 26.
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old in New Roads
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

Latest News

Sarah Santini
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods; foul play suspected
Bobby Schneider
Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 20
Cool fall weather giving way to possible record highs
Crews are waiting for the green light from the city and a walkthrough from family members...
Crews preparing to demolish house where 3 children died in fire