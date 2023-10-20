Airshow returns to Hammond Northshore Regional Airport

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Airplanes are taking to the skies in Hammond over the weekend as the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow makes its return.

Organizers announced this year’s airshow is happening from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, located at 600 N. Airport Road in Hammond.

The two-day event features performances from top-rated international talent, food and marketplace vendors, and a kids zone where children of all ages can enjoy robotics, bouncy inflatables, hands-on activities, the Kid Zone Train, and much more.

Map of Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow (Source: Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow)

Airshow Schedule

The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow has released its schedule for the event. According to organizers, the same airshow is flown on both Saturday and Sunday; however, specific times may vary.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023 8 AM GATES OPEN 9 AM KIDS ZONE OPENS 11 AM AIRSHOW INTRODUCTION 11:15 AM GOLDEN KNIGHTS 11:40 AM GHOSTWRITER 12:08 PM GREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON 12:18 PM SPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY 12:25 PM THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING 12:40 PM L-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY 12:45 PM DUELING P-51 MUSTANGS 1 PM SKIP STEWART 1:10 PM HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK 1:20 PM SKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK 1:30 PM ALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT 1:50 PM GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2:30 PM KEVIN COLEMAN 2:40 PM THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING 2:55 PM AEROSHELL TEAM 3:10 PM RANDY BALL 3:25 PM SKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS 3:45 PM KEVIN COLEMAN 3:50 PM KEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK 4 PM A-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT 6 PM GATES CLOSE

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 AM GATES OPEN 9 AM KIDS ZONE OPENS 11 AM AIRSHOW INTRODUCTION 11:15 AM GOLDEN KNIGHTS 11:40 AM F-15 EAGLE FLY-BY 11:55 AM GHOSTWRITER 12:08 PM GREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON 12:18 PM SPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY 12:25 PM THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING 12:40 PM L-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY 12:45 PM DUELING P-51 MUSTANGS 1 PM SKIP STEWART 1:10 PM HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK 1:20 PM SKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK 1:30 PM ALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT 1:50 PM GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2:30 PM KEVIN COLEMAN 2:40 PM THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING 2:55 PM AEROSHELL TEAM 3:10 PM RANDY BALL 3:25 PM SKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS 3:50 PM KEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRICK 4 PM A-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT 6 PM GATES CLOSE

Visit the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow website for ticket prices, parking information, and other details.

