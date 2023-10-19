Woman injured, unborn child killed in head-on crash in Ascension Parish

The following news release is from the Louisiana State Police.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 east of Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of an unborn child.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2023 Mitsubishi SUV was headed east on LA 429. At the same time, a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was headed west on LA 429. For reasons still being investigated, the Mitsubishi crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, who was 7 months pregnant at the time of the crash, was properly restrained. After being transported to a local hospital for treatment, it was determined that the unborn child died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained, suffered minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Mitsubishi and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

Troopers urge motorists to avoid all distractions while driving, such as cell phones, eating and drinking, or anything else that can divert your attention from the road.

