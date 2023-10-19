Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Webb Space Telescope discovers jet stream on Jupiter

NASA said a 3,000 mile long jet stream has been discovered on Jupiter. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA has discovered a new, never-before-seen feature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured an image revealing a jet stream on Jupiter.

Researchers said the narrow jet stream appears to be traveling at about 320 miles per hour, which is about twice the strength of a category 5 hurricane.

According to NASA, the jet stream spans more than 3,000 miles and is located about 25 miles above the clouds in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

The picture was actually taken in July last year, but scientists recently used data from the telescope to discover the jet stream.

More information on this latest discovery can be found in the latest edition of Nature Astronomy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot
Matthew Fortenberry
Teen accused of killing 11-year-old to be tried as adult
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

Latest News

JaKayla Bailey
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse, child endangerment
A woman said a man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering –...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but there’s no plan for next action
Joshua Porche, 26.
Two teens arrested in connection to death of 26-year-old in New Roads