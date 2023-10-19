Two teens arrested in connection to death of 26-year-old in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a man was found dead in New Roads last week.

RELATED: Shooting in New Roads leaves 26-year-old dead

According to deputies, Jacobey Thomas, 19, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Joshua Porche.

Porche was found lying on the ground in front of a home located in the 8800 block of Delta Place Road.

Thomas is being charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He is being booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center, according to officials.

A 17-year-old female was also arrested and is being charged with principal to second-degree murder.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.