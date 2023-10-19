Truffle Lobster Bisque

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A truffle is the fruiting body of an underground mushroom. The black truffle, or black “Périgord” truffle, is named after the Périgord region in France. It has a pungent aroma and is rich in flavor. When combined with delicate lobster in the thick French cream soup, the end result is this tasty and colorful dish.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 tbsp shaved black truffle

2 (1½-pound) steamed lobsters

½ cup melted butter

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 cup diced carrots

¼ cup flour

1 cup dry white wine

2 quarts lobster or shellfish stock

½ cup tomato sauce

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup sherry

¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce

Salt and ground white pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup chopped chives

Method:

Place cooked lobsters, shell-side down, unto a cutting board, and using a 10-inch chef’s knife, cut from tail through to the point of the head to split body in two. Reverse the process and cut from body to the tail and separate lobster into halves. Remove tail meat and set aside. Crack claws and knuckles and reserve meat. Chop lobster body and claw shells into 1-inch pieces and set aside. In a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed saucepot, heat melted butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, carrots and lobster shells, bodies and claws then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, whisking constantly to create a white roux. Add wine and stock and simmer 5–7 minutes. Stir tomato sauce into liquid then bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook, covered, 30–40 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat, strain and discard vegetables and shells. Return stock to pot over medium-high heat, add cream, sherry and Worcestershire then season to taste using salt, peppers and granulated garlic. Add truffle and cook until bisque is rich in flavor and coats the back of the spoon, 20–30 minutes. Additional stock may be added to retain thick soup-like consistency. When ready to serve, add chopped lobster meat and adjust seasoning if necessary. Place a generous serving into each bowl and garnish with fresh chopped chives.

