Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic RB Berry Remo II

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Player of the Week for Week 7 is Catholic High running back Berry Remo II.

This is the second time the senior has earned player of the week honors and with the stat line Remo posted against Central last Friday, he had to be the guy.

The game against Central has to be in the running for the game of the year.

Things started slow for Remo after getting stopped at the goal line.

Remo said he took that personally and the tailback found the endzone in the first to put the Bears up 7-0.

In the fourth quarter, Remo became Big Play Barry with a 42-yard house call. Central responded with a touchdown of their own but Remo responded with a 63-yard house call.

Remo finished with 241 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.

