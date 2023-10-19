Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sportsline Player of the Week: Catholic RB Berry Remo II

Catholic High RB Barry Remo II (1).
Catholic High RB Barry Remo II (1).(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Sportsline Player of the Week for Week 7 is Catholic High running back Berry Remo II.

This is the second time the senior has earned player of the week honors and with the stat line Remo posted against Central last Friday, he had to be the guy.

The game against Central has to be in the running for the game of the year.

Things started slow for Remo after getting stopped at the goal line.

Remo said he took that personally and the tailback found the endzone in the first to put the Bears up 7-0.

In the fourth quarter, Remo became Big Play Barry with a 42-yard house call. Central responded with a touchdown of their own but Remo responded with a 63-yard house call.

Remo finished with 241 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital
Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Tuesday,...
5 people displaced due to early morning house fire

Latest News

High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7
It’s Week 7 for high school football in Louisiana and teams are starting to fight for playoff...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7 - Part I
It’s Week 7 for high school football in Louisiana and teams are starting to fight for playoff...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7 - Part II
It’s Week 7 for high school football in Louisiana and teams are starting to fight for playoff...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7 - Part IV