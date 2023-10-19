Small rain chance today, flirting with record highs into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cool front will approach the area from the northwest today and could produce a few isolated showers. Rain chances will run no higher than 20% though, with highs topping out in the low 80s. The front itself moves through during the overnight hours without any rainfall.

Weekend Outlook

The front won’t really have any impact on temperatures as we head into the weekend. In fact, unusually warm temperatures will make a return, with highs in the upper 80s. It’s not out of the question that we flirt with 90 degrees and/or record highs on Friday and Saturday. Increased cloud cover on Sunday should keep us shy of records, but highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s.

The good news on Saturday is that at least we’ll stay dry for LSU’s homecoming game against Army. But be ready for a rather warm afternoon of tailgating. It should be more comfortable for the game itself, with kickoff temperatures in the around 80° falling to around 70° or the upper 60s by the end of the game.

Extended Outlook

Warm and mainly dry weather is expected to continue through at least the early part of next week. Late in the week, another cool front could bring the return of a few showers, but model guidance has been varying a good bit from run-to-run in terms of the rain potential. We’ll monitor trends and keep you updated as things hopefully become clearer.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Tammy formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday. Maximum winds are listed at 40 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory. Tammy is expected to slowly strengthen as it approaches the Leeward Islands over the next couple of days. The official forecast then shows it turning northward and becoming a hurricane over the open Atlantic.

