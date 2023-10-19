Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Scam alert: Postal Service says it didn’t send you that link regarding your package

The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package...
The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package to be delivered.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service is warning of a scam involving text messages that ask for information regarding a package delivery.

According to the Postal Service, these types of text messages are a scam called smishing, a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number.

Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information, the Postal Service warned.

“These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims,” postal officials said. “The criminals want to receive personally identifiable information about the victim.”

The USPS said it will not send customers text messages or emails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link.

“So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link: Don’t click the link!” officials said.

The Postal Service said if you suspect the text messages received regarding your parcel are suspicious, they can be reported on its website.

Customers can visit USPS.com from their mobile device or computer for tracking and additional resources.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital
Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Tuesday,...
5 people displaced due to early morning house fire

Latest News

Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl
Tips for parents on teaching kids about AI
Tips for parents on teaching kids about AI
An Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly using excessive force...
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor