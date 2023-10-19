Recount underway in Livingston Parish Sheriff’s race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A vote recount got underway Thursday morning in the tight race for Livingston Parish Sheriff.

The process kicked off at 10 a.m. and is expected to be completed by noon, elections officials said.

Unofficial results show that incumbent Sheriff Jason Ard won the October 14, 2023, primary election by just 115 votes.

Ard received 17,656 votes compared to 17,541 votes received by his opponent, military veteran and businessman Brett McMasters.

The McMasters campaign requested the recount.

While the recount will include taking another look at all votes cast, it will primarily involve recounting the nearly 2,100 paper mail-in ballots received for that particular race, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court Jason Harris said.

People qualified to receive a mail-in ballot if they fit any one of a number of criteria including things like being 65 or older, a deployed member of the military, or having a medical issue.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, McMasters congratulated Ard on his re-election and said it was “time to bridge the gap and mend the parish.”

However, McMasters made another post on Tuesday explaining why his campaign requested the recount.

“Let me be first to say that I respect Jason Harris and the Clerk of Courts office for the fine job they do,” the post said. “I have received several hundred calls, messages, and texts about conducting a recount for peace of mind of our citizens over the past 36 hours. Upon completion of the recount, please accept the outcome, and let’s move forward together.”

