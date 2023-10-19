New grant for Southern University Ag Center to start pollution prevention project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving nearly $800,000 to Southern University Ag Center to find ways to stop water and air pollution before it starts.

Southern is one of 24 recipients nationwide working to reduce pollution and its impacts on underserved communities. Having the right resources and being positioned near chemical plants, Chancellor-Dean of the Ag Center Orlando McMeans said they’re in the perfect spot to put the grant for the project to good use.

“We are the only HBCU to have a law center and an AG Center located on the same area and so we can work together to address this environmental pollution issue,” said McMeans.

Students and professors work on the project with host workshops and do assessments at nearby facilities to find ways to increase energy efficiency, reduce water use and water contamination. Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer believes collaborations like this are crucial to finding practical solutions to reducing pollution.

“It is working with businesses on source reduction so stopping pollution before it starts so it’s really a win-win for the environment and the economy,” said Romer.

McMeans said the project will also have a community involvement component as well.

“To talk about ways in which we can make sure people are informed as it relates to potential pollution and how to reduce, if not eliminate, the pollution factor,” said McMeans.

Students from Southern and LSU will visit impacted communities in East Baton Rouge and New Orleans East to talk about pollution prevention strategies and track their progress in an effort to reduce harmful chemical exposures.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.