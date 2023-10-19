Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot
Matthew Fortenberry
Teen accused of killing 11-year-old to be tried as adult

Latest News

2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
FILE - Burt Young, a cast member of the film "Rocky Balboa," gestures at the premiere of the...
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83
‘Certainly not surprised:’ Gov. Edwards discusses Landry’s big win during his call-in radio show
‘Certainly not surprised:’ Gov. Edwards discusses Landry’s big win during his call-in radio show