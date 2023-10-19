LSU’s Tiger Stadium end zones go camo for Army game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University’s turf crew created an eye-catching field graphic for fans this Saturday for the homecoming game against the Army Black Knights.
The LSU end zones were painted camouflage in honor of the Army Black Knights thanking them for their commitment to our country, LSU said.
LSU is celebrating homecoming this week as the No. 19 Tigers host Army (2-4) at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers are coming off a 30-point win over SEC West rival Auburn.
