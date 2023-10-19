JACQUES TALK: Derron Daquano

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Derron Daquano has been a videographer at WAFB-TV for nearly three decades and played a major role in the release of the station’s recent sports documentary “Cecil Vs The Diesel”, detailing the story of former LSU running back Cecil Collins.

Daquano shot a large majority of the interviews in the documentary and likewise edited the entire 37-minute production, oftentimes integrating extremely creative storytelling ideas and visual effects.

Daquano also serves as WAFB-TV’s videographer for all of LSU’s football games, covering them with now sports reporter Jacques Doucet since the 2011 season.

Daquano has won many Emmy awards and other great honors during his long stay in Baton Rouge.

