Groups address domestic violence prevention in young adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During October, domestic violence is recognized nationally by advocates and survivors.

Educators and advocacy groups are working to bring awareness to an alarming amount of dating violence in teen relationships.

”We’re finding that young people are finding themselves in unhealthy relationships more toxic than anything,” Twahna P. Harris said, Executive Director of the Butterfly Society.According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women have experienced an abusive relationship.

“Most of them have experienced domestic violence in the home, and this has played a part in how they feel they should act in a relationship,” Alice Anthony, social worker at Scotlandville High School.

The Butterfly Society is hosting an event targeting men to inform and prevent domestic violence on Thursday, October 18th, at Southern University.

