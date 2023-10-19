Foul play suspected after woman found dead in woods, police say

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Thursday morning, October 19.

According to police, the body was found around 10 a.m. on a dirt road in the woods going to a hunting lease off LA 63 north of the town of Livingston near the LIGO facility.

Police say foul play is suspected.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

