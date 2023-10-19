Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods, foul play suspected

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in the woods Thursday morning, October 19.

According to police, the body was found around 10 a.m. on a dirt road in the woods going to a hunting lease off LA 63 north of the town of Livingston near the LIGO facility.

Walker Police identified the body as Sarah Santini, 60. She is believed to have been missing since Oct. 7.

According to officials, Walker Police received information on Oct. 10 that Santini had possibly been killed inside her home in Walker.

Police said they went into the home where Santini lived and noticed that someone had been injured, but no victim was found. Santini and her vehicle were both missing according to police.

“Our detectives found evidence that gave us concern that someone had been hurt inside the home,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison. “But without a victim or any witnesses, we were unable to determine what had happened or who was involved. Accordingly, our detectives immediately began an investigation.”

Walker detectives were able to identify a suspect in connection with Santini’s disappearance. The suspect was questioned about Santini’s disappearance and then subsequently booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he remains at this time.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

“Without some great detective work and a lot of diligence and dedication, it could have been a long time before the victim was located,” said Chief Addison. “In addition, the efforts and expertise of our law enforcement partners, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, have been instrumental in this investigation and we thank them for their efforts and assistance.

Officials said Santini’s vehicle was found abandoned in LaPlace on Oct. 12 however, Santini was not found.

Police said during a search, additional evidence of potential foul play was found, as well as information concerning several locations to which the vehicle had traveled in the time since Santini’s disappearance.

The investigation into Santini’s death remains ongoing.

Anyone having any information regarding this matter is urged to contact the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

