FDA considers the ban of Formaldehyde in hair straightening products

The Food and Drug Administration plans to propose a ban on formaldehyde, a chemical used in many hair straightening products.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Food and Drug Administration plans to propose a ban on formaldehyde, a chemical used in many hair straightening products.

“Relaxers have definitely been misused and overused throughout the years. They were never meant to make your hair board straight,” Co-Owner and Stylist of Happy Hair Salon Tonja Mcmillan said.

Research shows the chemical could lead to cancers specifically uterine cancer and may put black women at a disproportionate risk.

“When you think about the fact that so many women, in so many years have put something in their hair that could kill them, that’s the bigger picture,” Mcmillan said

Tonja tells WAFB that most of her clients stay away from chemicals like formaldehyde and have transitioned to using heated straighteners instead.

The FDA encourages consumers to read label ingredients and avoid chemicals formaldehyde.

If finalized, the ban could start April of 2024.

