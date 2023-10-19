Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Driver injured, unborn child killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a crash left an unborn child dead on Wednesday, October 18, police said.

According to police, around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 east of Roddy Road. After investigating, troopers learned that a 2023 Mitsubishi SUV was headed east on LA 429, at the same time a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was headed west.

The Mitsubishi crossed the centerline and hit the Chevrolet head-on, officials said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, who was 7 months pregnant was transported to a local hospital where it was determined the unborn child died as a result of injuries during the crash. The driver of the Mitsubishi was properly restrained during the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Mitsubishi and will be submitted for analysis. 

This crash remains under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation, police added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot
Matthew Fortenberry
Teen accused of killing 11-year-old to be tried as adult
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

Latest News

Hair Salon chair
FDA considers the ban of Formaldehyde in hair straightening products
LSU Cybersecurity Operations Center
The doors are open to a new LSU Cybersecurity Operations Center
The Camel Trio fueling midseason turnaround for McKinley football
The Camel Trio fueling midseason turnaround for McKinley football
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 19
Small rain chance today, flirting with record highs into the weekend