Driver injured, unborn child killed in Ascension Parish head-on crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a crash left an unborn child dead on Wednesday, October 18, police said.

According to police, around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 east of Roddy Road. After investigating, troopers learned that a 2023 Mitsubishi SUV was headed east on LA 429, at the same time a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was headed west.

The Mitsubishi crossed the centerline and hit the Chevrolet head-on, officials said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, who was 7 months pregnant was transported to a local hospital where it was determined the unborn child died as a result of injuries during the crash. The driver of the Mitsubishi was properly restrained during the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Mitsubishi and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation, police added.

