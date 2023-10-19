DOTD to hold open house on intersection improvements in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La. DOTD) is expected to hold an open house public meeting for proposed intersection improvements at the intersection of Airline Highway and Perkins Road in Ascension Parish.

The meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Oak Grove Community Center. The address is 37433 LA 42 in Praireiville.

According to DOTD, the purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project and to get input from interested parties.

Representatives from La. DOTD will be available to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

A continuous presentation will be shown describing the project. Verbal comments can be recorded and written comments on the projects can be submitted at the meeting. Comments can also be mailed to the LADOTD address shown below, postmarked by November 2, 2023, to be included in the transcript of this meeting.

