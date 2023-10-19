Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOTD to hold open house on intersection improvements in Ascension Parish

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La. DOTD) is expected to hold an open house public meeting for proposed intersection improvements at the intersection of Airline Highway and Perkins Road in Ascension Parish.

The meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Oak Grove Community Center. The address is 37433 LA 42 in Praireiville.

According to DOTD, the purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project and to get input from interested parties.

Representatives from La. DOTD will be available to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

A continuous presentation will be shown describing the project. Verbal comments can be recorded and written comments on the projects can be submitted at the meeting. Comments can also be mailed to the LADOTD address shown below, postmarked by November 2, 2023, to be included in the transcript of this meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sergeant Seth Boudreaux
Deputy arrested for alleged excessive force identified as supervisor
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot
Matthew Fortenberry
Teen accused of killing 11-year-old to be tried as adult
Lionel Batiste
Man accused of arson at apartments arrested

Latest News

Junior League of BR kicks off 40th annual Hollydays
The Butterfly Society is hosting 2 events to spread domestic violence awareness
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 19
Small rain chance today, flirting with record highs into the weekend
FILE - Burt Young, a cast member of the film "Rocky Balboa," gestures at the premiere of the...
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83