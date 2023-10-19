The doors are open to a new LSU Cybersecurity Operations Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state is taking the next step to strengthen its cybersecurity, cutting the ribbon on a brand-new cyber security operations center, at LSU.

The center is helping to add another layer of online security for the state while training the next batch of security professionals.

“We are the first to deploy this model and I believe we will be the best,” added Governor John Bel Edwards. The center, ran by students, will monitor and analyze the university’s online traffic.

LSU Cybersecurity Operations Center (WAFB)

This technology will help to identify any potential threats and offer solutions before they spread and become harmful, but the center’s operation is two-fold.

”We can’t lose when we develop our cyber workforce,” Governor Edwards explained. “It’s no secret we have had more than our fair share of cyber-attacks. The people who do these things are smart and cunning. We have to have our best and brightest equipped with knowledge and skills,” Governor Edwards continued.

The center will open a talent pipeline for the national workforce shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

”These are not just job opportunities but career opportunities,” said Governor Edwards.

