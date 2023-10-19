CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for domestic abuse, child endangerment
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for alleged domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.
JaKayla Bailey, 22, is listed at 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 119 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers: at 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously on their website.
