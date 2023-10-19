CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted for arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are asking for the public’s help locating two men accused of arson.

Officials with BRFD report Richard Head, 25 is wanted on a charge of simple arson.

Fire investigators say they’re also asking for information on the whereabouts of Lakendric Brandon, 33.

Brandon is wanted on one charge for simple arson.

If you recognize either individual, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You can also visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

