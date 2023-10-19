The Camel Trio fueling midseason turnaround for McKinley football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McKinley Football has turned up the heat midway through the season. The Panthers have won three straight games and a group of brothers on the team have a lot to do with it. Tyson Camel, Deontae Camel, and Tyler Johnson form “The Camel Trio.”

“We got the same mindset. We know everything about each other on the field and off the field,” said Tyson Camel, Mckinley’s starting quarterback.

Tyson, a senior, is the leader of the Panthers offense. In his hip pocket in the backfield is his little brother Deontae, a freshman.

“Deonte, he had a hard runner, hit the hole, and get as many yards as he can,” Tyson said.

In the boundary you’ll find Tyler, a fellow senior, split out at wide receiver.

“Tyler Johnson, he’s a physical receiver, can run the routes, get out his breaks quick…when I throw him the ball I know he gon make a play,” Tyson said.

“The Trio” have been playing football together since they were little kids in the backyard. In Tyler and Tyson’s final season they had the chance to unite at McKinley and all play together with Deontae coming in for his first year. The boys have a relationship that seems to be nonstop football.

“We go outside, throw the ball, work on our handoffs, talk about football after the game on Hudl, we go over it before we even come out, us three,” Deontae said.

The Camel boys have showcased several highlights already this season. Tyson has had his fair share of touchdown passes and runs. Meanwhile, Deontae has found plenty of green grass to claim on running and passing plays. Then, Tyler does the explosive work in the aerial attack dashing all over the field.

It’s like the same thing we’re doing now, it’s all the same, you can just get flashbacks of when we used to play in the yard. It’s the same thing, that’s why we click so well it’s the same thing everytime,” Tyler said.

It’s a lot of fun to watch. Be on the lookout for 2, 6, and 22 executing the run-pass-option this year. The Panthers next game is on Friday against Brusly. You can catch the Camel’s and all the other high school superstars on Sportsline Friday Night every Friday during the season on WAFB.

