The Butterfly Society is hosting 2 events to spread domestic violence awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society, a nonprofit domestic violence organization, will host two separate events in Baton Rouge Thursday, Oct. 16 to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Starting at noon, a women empowerment luncheon called “Our Voice” will take place at the MLK Community Center. The address is 4000 Gus Young Avenue.

Guest speakers include:

Leslie Ricard Chambers, Esq.

State Representative Vanessa Caston LaFleur

Dr. Christianne Ricard

Karen Marchand, LCSW

Sclynski “Lyn” Legier, Esq.

Starting at noon, a women empowerment luncheon called “Our Voice” will take place at the MLK Community Center. (The Butterfly Society)

Later in the evening starting at 6 p.m., the Butterfly Society will put out a call to men with an event called “Our Power”.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. at The Field House on Southern University’s campus. The address is 1 Swan Street.

Chavez Common, Assistant Superintendent/Chief of Staff of Louisiana State Police will serve as the moderator.

Guest speakers include:

Pastor Eric Williams - Beacon Light Baptist Church of Baton Rouge

Judge Donald R. Johnson - 19th JDC Chief Judge Division B - Section 24

Mayor Darnell Waites - City of Baker

Kevin George - U High Director

It’s happening at 6 p.m. at The Field House on Southern University’s campus. (The Butterfly Society)

Click here for more information about The Butterfly Society.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.