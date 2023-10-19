The Butterfly Society is hosting 2 events to spread domestic violence awareness
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society, a nonprofit domestic violence organization, will host two separate events in Baton Rouge Thursday, Oct. 16 to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Starting at noon, a women empowerment luncheon called “Our Voice” will take place at the MLK Community Center. The address is 4000 Gus Young Avenue.
Guest speakers include:
- Leslie Ricard Chambers, Esq.
- State Representative Vanessa Caston LaFleur
- Dr. Christianne Ricard
- Karen Marchand, LCSW
- Sclynski “Lyn” Legier, Esq.
Later in the evening starting at 6 p.m., the Butterfly Society will put out a call to men with an event called “Our Power”.
It’s happening at 6 p.m. at The Field House on Southern University’s campus. The address is 1 Swan Street.
Chavez Common, Assistant Superintendent/Chief of Staff of Louisiana State Police will serve as the moderator.
Guest speakers include:
- Pastor Eric Williams - Beacon Light Baptist Church of Baton Rouge
- Judge Donald R. Johnson - 19th JDC Chief Judge Division B - Section 24
- Mayor Darnell Waites - City of Baker
- Kevin George - U High Director
