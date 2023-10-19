Facebook
The Butterfly Society is hosting 2 events to spread domestic violence awareness

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society, a nonprofit domestic violence organization, will host two separate events in Baton Rouge Thursday, Oct. 16 to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Starting at noon, a women empowerment luncheon called “Our Voice” will take place at the MLK Community Center. The address is 4000 Gus Young Avenue.

Click here to register.

Guest speakers include:

  • Leslie Ricard Chambers, Esq.
  • State Representative Vanessa Caston LaFleur
  • Dr. Christianne Ricard
  • Karen Marchand, LCSW
  • Sclynski “Lyn” Legier, Esq.
Starting at noon, a women empowerment luncheon called “Our Voice” will take place at the MLK...
Starting at noon, a women empowerment luncheon called “Our Voice” will take place at the MLK Community Center.(The Butterfly Society)

Later in the evening starting at 6 p.m., the Butterfly Society will put out a call to men with an event called “Our Power”.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. at The Field House on Southern University’s campus. The address is 1 Swan Street.

Click here to register.

Chavez Common, Assistant Superintendent/Chief of Staff of Louisiana State Police will serve as the moderator.

Guest speakers include:

  • Pastor Eric Williams - Beacon Light Baptist Church of Baton Rouge
  • Judge Donald R. Johnson - 19th JDC Chief Judge Division B - Section 24
  • Mayor Darnell Waites - City of Baker
  • Kevin George - U High Director
It’s happening at 6 p.m. at The Field House on Southern University’s campus.
It’s happening at 6 p.m. at The Field House on Southern University’s campus.(The Butterfly Society)

Click here for more information about The Butterfly Society.

