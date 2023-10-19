BRPD: Students charged; officer deployed taser after charter school brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an altercation that occurred at IDEA Bridge School on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to BRPD, around 4 p.m. two officers were working extra duty at the school when one of the officers saw multiple students fighting.

Officials state that the officer went to break up the fight when he was struck in the back of the head by a student and two other students then attacked the officer.

BRPD states that the officer was able to deploy his taser and the other officer was able to assist in gaining control of the students who were involved.

Multiple police units responded in an effort to gain control of the scene.

Three juveniles were taken into custody and properly charged for their involvement.

The officer was taken to a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

This is an on-going investigation.

