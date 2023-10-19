Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man pled guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday, Oct. 19.
Mitchell Robinson, Jr., 33, of Baton Rouge entered a guilty plea before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, heroin, and tramadol, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to admissions made during his plea, on May 11, 2022, EBRSO deputies executed a “knock” search warrant at Robinson’s home in Baton Rouge.
In the kitchen, deputies found the following items:
- 2.17 grams of fentanyl
- 218.3 grams of methamphetamine
- 22.89 grams of methamphetamine
- 56 suboxone 8mg/2mg prescription strips
- manitol (narcotics cutting agent)
- 390 tramadol pills
- a digital scale
- a Glock, model 17
- 9mm handgun modified to be fully automatic
- a Glock style 9mm handgun
- a Glock style 30 round magazine
- 9mm ammunition
- 4.01 pounds of marijuana
In the attic, deputies discovered:
- 884.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 439.7 grams of methamphetamine
- 194.46 grams of fentanyl
- 3.12 pounds of marijuana
- $25,960.00
- 55.59 grams of heroin
Officials report prior to Robinson’s possession of the Glock, model 17, 9mm handgun, he had been convicted of simple burglary and carnal knowledge of a juvenile in September 2010 in East Baton Rouge Parish.
He was also convicted of burglary of a dwelling and aggravated burglary in January 2011 in Ascension Parish.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy S. Johnson.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.