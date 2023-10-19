Baton Rouge man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man pled guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday, Oct. 19.

Mitchell Robinson, Jr., 33, of Baton Rouge entered a guilty plea before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, heroin, and tramadol, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to admissions made during his plea, on May 11, 2022, EBRSO deputies executed a “knock” search warrant at Robinson’s home in Baton Rouge.

In the kitchen, deputies found the following items:

2.17 grams of fentanyl

218.3 grams of methamphetamine

22.89 grams of methamphetamine

56 suboxone 8mg/2mg prescription strips

manitol (narcotics cutting agent)

390 tramadol pills

a digital scale

a Glock, model 17

9mm handgun modified to be fully automatic

a Glock style 9mm handgun

a Glock style 30 round magazine

9mm ammunition

4.01 pounds of marijuana

In the attic, deputies discovered:

884.1 grams of methamphetamine

439.7 grams of methamphetamine

194.46 grams of fentanyl

3.12 pounds of marijuana

$25,960.00

55.59 grams of heroin

Officials report prior to Robinson’s possession of the Glock, model 17, 9mm handgun, he had been convicted of simple burglary and carnal knowledge of a juvenile in September 2010 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

He was also convicted of burglary of a dwelling and aggravated burglary in January 2011 in Ascension Parish.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy S. Johnson.

