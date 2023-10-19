Bad Bunny making tour stop in New Orleans in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Global recording sensation Bad Bunny is set to embark on his highly-anticipated “Most Wanted Tour” in 2024, featuring an impressive 47 shows across North America.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Bad Bunny, a 3x GRAMMY winner, recently made music history with his album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.” It became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify so far in 2023, amassing over 900 million streams. The album’s lead track, “MONACO,” also soared to the #1 spot in 16 countries on Spotify.

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET HERE for the Registration Onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.

Date City Venue Feb. 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center Feb. 23 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Feb. 24 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Feb. 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Feb. 28 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Mar. 1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Mar. 2 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Mar. 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Mar. 7 Portland, OR Moda Center Mar. 9 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Mar. 13 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena Mar. 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena Mar. 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena Mar. 20 Denver, CO Ball Arena Mar. 23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Mar. 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Mar. 28 Chicago, IL United Center Mar. 29 Chicago, IL United Center Mar. 30 Chicago, IL United Center Apr. 4 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Apr. 6 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Apr. 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Apr. 11 New York, NY Barclays Center Apr. 12 New York, NY Barclays Center Apr. 13 New York, NY Barclays Center Apr. 17 Boston, MA TD Garden Apr. 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Apr. 20 Hartford, CT XL Center Apr. 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Apr. 24 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Apr. 26 Austin, TX Moody Center Apr. 27 Austin, TX Moody Center Apr. 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center May 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center May 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center May 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center May 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center May 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center May 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena May 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena May 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena May 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center May 18 Orlando, FL Amway Center May 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena May 24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center May 25 Miami, FL Kaseya Center May 26 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

