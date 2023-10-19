Facebook
Bad Bunny making tour stop in New Orleans in 2024

Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla....
Bad Bunny performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Global recording sensation Bad Bunny is set to embark on his highly-anticipated “Most Wanted Tour” in 2024, featuring an impressive 47 shows across North America.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Bad Bunny, a 3x GRAMMY winner, recently made music history with his album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.” It became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify so far in 2023, amassing over 900 million streams. The album’s lead track, “MONACO,” also soared to the #1 spot in 16 countries on Spotify.

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET HERE for the Registration Onsale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the onsale on Wednesday, October 25.

Date City Venue
Feb. 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Feb. 23 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 24 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Feb. 28 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Mar. 1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Mar. 2 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Mar. 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Mar. 7 Portland, OR Moda Center
Mar. 9 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Mar. 13 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Mar. 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Mar. 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.Com Arena
Mar. 20 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Mar. 23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mar. 26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Mar. 28 Chicago, IL United Center
Mar. 29 Chicago, IL United Center
Mar. 30 Chicago, IL United Center
Apr. 4 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Apr. 6 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Apr. 11 New York, NY Barclays Center
Apr. 12 New York, NY Barclays Center
Apr. 13 New York, NY Barclays Center
Apr. 17 Boston, MA TD Garden
Apr. 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Apr. 20 Hartford, CT XL Center
Apr. 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Apr. 24 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Apr. 26 Austin, TX Moody Center
Apr. 27 Austin, TX Moody Center
Apr. 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
May 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
May 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
May 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
May 7 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
May 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
May 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
May 14 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
May 15 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
May 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
May 18 Orlando, FL Amway Center
May 21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
May 24 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
May 25 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
May 26 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

