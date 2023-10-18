Facebook
Burn ban to be lifted in West Baton Rouge Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish council announced plans to lift the burn ban Thursday morning.

According to the release, the ban will be lifted a 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 19.

Livingston Parish previously lifted their ban on Tuesday, October 17.

RELATED: Livingston lifts parish wide burn ban

To see if your parish is still under the statewide burn ban click here.

