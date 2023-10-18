Warmer days ahead even as our next front approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another cool start this morning will give way to a warming trend through the remainder of the week. Today’s highs will climb to near 80 degrees under generally sunny skies. The warming trend will begin as our winds shift around to the south by this afternoon.

Next Cold Front

The phrase ‘cold front’ is probably a bit misleading with the next boundary set to move through the area. A weak front will pass through late Thursday into early Friday with just a slim chance of showers. It looks like any threat of isolated showers will end well before daybreak on Friday.

And not only will temperatures not cool behind the front, but our afternoon highs will also actually run a bit warmer into the weekend. Friday’s highs could reach the upper 80s, with mid to upper 80s expected for Saturday and Sunday. The main change will be lower humidity making a return for the weekend.

Extended Outlook

Above normal temperatures and mainly dry weather look to continue into at least the mid part of next week. There are some early indications that another front could deliver a somewhat better chance of rain late in the week, but we’ll have to monitor trends.

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure east of the Lesser Antilles continues to show signs of organization this morning. The National Hurricane Center lists development odds at 80% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. It still looks as though this system will start to turn northward and recurve over the Atlantic near or just east of the Lesser Antilles.

