Volunteers of America, Walmart host supply drive for BR homeless veterans

Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana
(Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana, LSU Alumni Association, and four area Walmarts are partnering together to host a supply drive for homeless veterans in Baton Rouge.

The supply drive will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and they will be collecting household goods for low-income Veterans transitioning from homelessness to housing.

Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana hosting supply drive for homeless veterans.
(Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana)

Walmart will present a $15,000 grant to Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana and $10,000 grant to LSU Alumni Association.

The community can purchase items to donate such as toiletries, clothing, and shelf-stable foods that will be accepted at the following Walmart Supercenter locations:

  • 3132 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
  • 9350 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, LA
  • 10550 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
  • 10606 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge, LA

For a full list of household items needed, click here.

