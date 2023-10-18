Volunteers of America, Walmart host supply drive for BR homeless veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana, LSU Alumni Association, and four area Walmarts are partnering together to host a supply drive for homeless veterans in Baton Rouge.

The supply drive will take place on Friday, Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and they will be collecting household goods for low-income Veterans transitioning from homelessness to housing.

Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana hosting supply drive for homeless veterans. (Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana)

Walmart will present a $15,000 grant to Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana and $10,000 grant to LSU Alumni Association.

The community can purchase items to donate such as toiletries, clothing, and shelf-stable foods that will be accepted at the following Walmart Supercenter locations:

3132 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA

9350 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, LA

10550 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA

10606 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge, LA

For a full list of household items needed, click here.

