Teen accused of killing 11-year-old to be tried as adult

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teen accused of killing an 11-year-old in March will be tried as an adult, a grand jury decided on Wednesday, Oct.18.

Kelton Maloid, 17, was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office.

Maloid allegedly held multiple people hostage in a car following an altercation with another person. Officials said he shot into the vehicle killing 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry.

Matthew died at a hospital from his gunshot wounds.

