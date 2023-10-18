Facebook
Man accused of arson at apartments arrested

Lionel Batiste
Lionel Batiste(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after he was accused of intentionally starting a fire at an apartment complex, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials report Lionel Batiste, 39 was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Annette Street around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in reference to a smoke investigation.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found Batiste in an apartment intentionally burning a large amount of miscellaneous combustibles.

Investigators spoke with the manager of the apartment who said Batiste had allegedly set several fires at the same location and was told not to come back on several occasions.

Batiste faces one count of aggravated arson and one count of criminal trespassing.

