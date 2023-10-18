Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of arson at apartment complex arrested

In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after he was accused of intentionally starting a fire at an apartment complex, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials report Lionel Batiste was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Annette Street around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in reference to a smoke investigation.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found Batiste in an apartment intentionally burning a large amount of miscellaneous combustibles.

Investigators spoke with the manager of the apartment who said Batiste had allegedly set several fires at the same location and was told not to come back on several occasions.

Batiste faces one count of aggravated arson and one count of criminal trespassing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Feliciana High School senior killed in head-on crash; teen passenger airlifted to hospital
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Tuesday,...
5 people displaced due to early morning house fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sullivan Road in Central reopens after earlier 4-vehicle crash
Decomposing body located near home in Livingston Parish, deputies say
John Mack
Convicted child abuser sentenced to life behind bars

Latest News

NOPD: Mother says father intended to burn house down
3 children dead after house fire; NOPD investigating homicide
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
Ascension Parish deputy arrested
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Argument leads to triple shooting in parking lot